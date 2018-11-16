Naomi Talks Who She Would Challenge If She Won The Royal Rumble, If She Wants To Go To RAW

Earlier this week, Naomi talked with Newsweek about if she and Jimmy Uso won the Mixed Match Challenge, going back to RAW, and the Women's tag titles. Here are the highlights from the interview:

Going to RAW in the near future:

"I'm super happy with where I am right now. They say RAW is the 'A-Show' but I truly believe SmackDown is. It's an amazing show and I love all the people I work with. Eventually I would love to hold the RAW title at some point before I retire or make that transition. But right now, absolutely not. I love SmackDown. Whether my husband were to go to RAW, that would lead the open the door as to if I would or want to go. Who knows? But right now, SmackDown is where it's at."

The rumors about tag titles for the Women's Division:

"Right now we're just having fun. I've heard the rumors and maybe we will get tag titles. I'm hoping and praying we do at some point. I don't see it happening in 2018, but maybe in 2019. I just hope it happens before I retire and before I leave, because I want to be the first to hold them with Asuka."

WWE announced the winners of this year's Mixed Match Challenge will get a paid vacation and the 30th spot in their respective royal rumble matches. Naomi answered where she wanted to travel and who she would challenge, if she won the women's royal rumble:

"When Jon and I got married, we got married on Total Divas in Maui and we literally flew out the next day to a show in Dayton, Ohio. So, we never got a honeymoon. We would probably go back to Maui and actually have a honeymoon. If I were to win the Rumble, I'd want to face the champ, Becky Lynch. Because she's the baddest man, right? [Laughs]"

Naomi also discussed working with Asuka. You can read the whole interview here.