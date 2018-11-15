Natalya Honors Her Dad On Total Divas (Video), Rey Mysterio - Roots Of Fight, The Undisputed Era

- As noted, the Total Divas season finale will air on Wednesday, November 28. The show will be off next week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. As seen in this preview clip, the season finale will feature Natalya paying tribute to her father, the late WWE Legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart.

- Below is this week's WWE NXT Post-Show with Sarah Schreiber looking at fallout from the "Takeover: War Games II" go-home episode. The post-show features segments with The Undisputed Era, Bianca Belair, Lacey Evans and more.

- Roots of Fight has announced new pieces for their official Rey Mysterio Collection, seen below. Rey tweeted the following on working with the brand:

"It's all about the style and what you can bring to the table...how exciting you can be"

- Rey Mysterio

And man does he bring it.



Proud to Collab with the ??@reymysterio & launch 2 new pieces in his #RootsOfWrestling collection.https://t.co/N3j6vGqFaN#Booyaka619 #ReyMysterio pic.twitter.com/LON3wCxSBS — Roots Of Fight (@rootsoffight) November 14, 2018