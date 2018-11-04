Nathan Jones On What Went Wrong During His WWE Run (Video)

Former WWE Superstar Nathan Jones was booked in marquee matches just months after making his main roster debut, but Jones couldn't make a lasting impact, and left WWE the very next year. Jones was initially booked to team up with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 19 but the plans were later changed, and was also a part of Brock Lesnar's Survivor Series team in 2003.

After retiring from the wrestling business, Jones started acting in movies, and the former WWE Superstar recently spoke to The Hannibal TV about what went wrong during his WWE run.

"It was a little bit of a rockstar's lifestyle", Jones explained. "And I'm a home body by nature. So it just didn't suit me at the time. That's the way it happens."

Jones was then asked about his personal highlights while working for WWE, and 'The Colossus of Boggo Road' said that his appearance at WrestleMania and working the Survivor Series match were his personal highlights.

"I remember enjoying Survivor Series, it was a lot of fun. WrestleMania, remember that one? The big spinning heel-kick to the head of Big Show. I thought I'd add that in because people think I can play the giant all the time, and I thought it'd be nice to see someone jump around, and some of us big guys can go, 'No, we can do… fly around as well'."