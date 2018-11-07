Neville Is Looking Ripped (Photo), Bullet Club Star Send Message To Neville, MLW - Chicago, More PAC

- Simon Gotch submitted a signed open contract for a $10,000 Simon Gotch Prize Fight Challenge for Thursday's MLW FIGHTLAND event at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. The November 8th card is an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS. Also on the card, Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix will defend the World Tag Team Championship against LA Park & Hijo de LA Park, World Heavyweight Champion Low Ki will defend against former champion Shane "Swerve" Strickland, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor will clash with Sami Callihan in a Chicago Street Fight, Rush will face Sammy Guevara, Tommy Dreamer will battle Brian Pillman Jr. and PCO will face Brody King in a No DQ match. Tickets are on sale now starting at $10 at MLWTickets.com.

- MLW will return to Chicago on Saturday night, March 2, 2019 with MLW: Intimidation Games. Tickets will go on sale this Monday, November 12th at 10 a.m. CT at MLWTickets.com. Matches will be announced soon for the event, which will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

- Tama Tonga once again teased recruiting PAC, f.k.a. Neville in WWE, to join The Bullet Club. As noted, PAC posted his first tweet in over a year earlier today. Tonga replied:

- Speaking of PAC, he will be appearing at BWR's Welcome to Wonderland show on December 21st in Cleethorpes, UK. He'll be facing WOS and ROH UK star, Kip Sabian. It's currently PAC's only booking in the north of the UK. You can get more details on BWR's Facebook Page.

- PAC is also in Tokyo this week for last night's Dragon Gate event at Korakuen Hall. PAC will face Masato Yoshino for the Open the Dream Gate Championship on December 4th in Tokyo. He was at The Mid Breath Fitness Gym in Tokyo this week, and they posted the photos below of the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion working out at their facility.