Neville To Take On Top Indie Star, Brandi Rhodes Vs. Stella Grey WOH Match, ROH - Toys For Tots

- Above, Brandi Rhodes took on Stella Grey in a ROH women of honor match. Rhodes finished off her opponent with the bionic spear. Due to Rhodes needing metal plates to fix a broken collarbone from a tour in Japan, commentary has been putting her finishing move over as a "bionic" spear.

- Ring of Honor announced they will be teaming up with Toys for Tots for this holiday season. Fans who are headed to Final Battle PPV on December 14 are being asked to bring new, unwrapped toys as donations.

- RevPro announced PAC (fka WWE's Neville) will be facing Zack Sabre Jr. on January 6 in London, England at their Live at the Cockpit show. PAC has been working mainly with Japanese promotion, Dragon Gate, since his return to the ring last month, but he's making his way back to the UK for promotions like RevPro and Defiant Wrestling.