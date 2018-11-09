Neville Wrestling In Hometown, Aleister Black And Johnny Gargano Trade Words, New WWE Action Figures

- Above is a look at this year's Ringside Fest featuring a ton of new Mattel WWE Figures, including Ronda Rousey, Eric Young, and a talking Elias figure. Mattel also produced a new Elimination Chamber ring and a destructible car with Braun Strowman.

- PAC (formerly known as WWE's Neville) will be wrestling live in his hometown of Newcastle on January 5, 2019 for Defiant Wrestling. It will be the first time he has appeared in Newcastle since leaving WWE earlier this year. PAC has also been confirmed for a second event in Newcastle on February 16. Beginning Saturday, January 5, Defiant will be live in Newcastle every five weeks for their explosive Loaded shows.

- After months of buildup, we finally found out Johnny Gargano was the one who attacked Aleister Black in the Full Sail parking lot. Yesterday, Aleister took to Instagram, writing a scathing post on the man who ambushed him, calling him "mentally frail" and someone who was afraid to be without the adoration of his fans and being alone. Gargano sarcastically responded about being called a "dork" and said Black is "self-entitled" and a "bully." The mind games will end on November 17 when Black and Gargano face off one-on-one at NXT Takeover: WarGames.