Neville Wrestling In Hometown, Aleister Black And Johnny Gargano Trade Words, New WWE Action Figures

- Above is a look at this year's Ringside Fest featuring a ton of new Mattel WWE Figures, including Ronda Rousey, Eric Young, and a talking Elias figure. Mattel also produced a new Elimination Chamber ring and a destructible car with Braun Strowman.
- PAC (formerly known as WWE's Neville) will be wrestling live in his hometown of Newcastle on January 5, 2019 for Defiant Wrestling. It will be the first time he has appeared in Newcastle since leaving WWE earlier this year. PAC has also been confirmed for a second event in Newcastle on February 16. Beginning Saturday, January 5, Defiant will be live in Newcastle every five weeks for their explosive Loaded shows.
We are coming to Newcastle next year every 5 weeks on Saturdays!— DEFIANT Wrestling (@DEFIANTwres) November 7, 2018
PAC is confirmed for the first two dates (Jan 5/Feb 16).
6-show Season tickets (includes 5 Loaded and Built To Destroy) on sale Friday, Jan 5 individual show tickets on sale Monday.#WeAreDefiant pic.twitter.com/AIIt1UBGLC
- After months of buildup, we finally found out Johnny Gargano was the one who attacked Aleister Black in the Full Sail parking lot. Yesterday, Aleister took to Instagram, writing a scathing post on the man who ambushed him, calling him "mentally frail" and someone who was afraid to be without the adoration of his fans and being alone. Gargano sarcastically responded about being called a "dork" and said Black is "self-entitled" and a "bully." The mind games will end on November 17 when Black and Gargano face off one-on-one at NXT Takeover: WarGames.
The truth? Feeding people something comfortable that he knows you will get behind? Johnny does the exact same thing the media does, distracting you from what is really going on. And some of you are actually buying it. He wouldn't lie to you? Then why did it take Nikki Cross ratting him out for him to "speak the truth"? I know what you really fear, John. More than anything you fear losing their adoration, you fear being alone. That's why you are feeding them this. So you like being in the darkness? You couldn't even handle being upfront when talking about being upfront, so putting your hoodie up like some moody teenager doesn't make you dark, it makes you a dork. But I understand John, I understand that someone who's mentally frail needs all these crutches to feel better about himself. You didn't send a message to your beloved fans, you needed to record and hear the words you said outloud so you could convince your own ego, because deep down inside that little bleep of doubt that you feel John, at one point you won't be able to ignore and push that down, but at that point it is already too late and all you are, own and represent will fade out, it will simply fade to black.
Ouch. He called me a "dork"!— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) November 8, 2018
You're finally showing your true colors. You're not just self entitled but you're also a BULLY. Do you see what we're dealing with here, NXT Universe?
He's not the hero you deserve.#BeAStarAL pic.twitter.com/DjyMDqvM0O