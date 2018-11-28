Wrestling Inc.

New Tag Team Partner For Hideo Itami (Video), Tornado Tag Match Set For WWE 205 Live, Drew Gulak

By Marc Middleton | November 28, 2018

- Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode saw Hideo Itami return to defeat a local enhancement talent. The local talent was Levy Cruise, who also appeared on RAW in the conga line with No Way Jose. Cruise trained at the wrestling school owned by former WWE and TNA star Ken Anderson.

Itami was confronted by a returning Ariya Daivari after the match and after attacking the loser of the match, Daivari and Itami apparently formed a new tag team. Video from the match and post-match angle can be seen above.

- Next week's 205 Live episode will feature Drew Gulak vs. The Brian Kendrick.

- A Tornado Tag Team Match with TJP and Mike Kanellis vs. The Lucha House Party has also been announced for next Wednesday's 205 Live episode. The feud with TJP and Kanellis vs. Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik continued on tonight's episode as they distracted Kanellis and caused him to lose a singles match to Noam Dar. Below is video from that match:

