Nia Jax Calls Herself A Facebreaker, Tommaso Ciampa Praises Velveteen Dream, Fans On Survivor Series

- Above and below are videos of Cathy Kelley talking to WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and The Velveteen Dream after their match at last night's "Takeover: War Games II" event. Ciampa gives Dream props for being a wrestling prodigy at age 23, and says that makes him more. Ciampa goes on and calls himself the greatest sports entertainer of all time, adding that he will be keeping the title for a very, very long time. Dream yelled at Cathy and was too frustrated to speak on the match.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which brand has the advantage at tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. As of this writing, 56% voted for Team RAW while 44% voted for Team SmackDown.

- Nia Jax continues to taunt SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch following the stiff shot on Monday's RAW that caused a severe concussion and a broken face, forcing Becky to pull out of tonight's Survivor Series match with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. As seen below, Jax made a tweet to hype Survivor Series this weekend and called herself a "Facebreaker":