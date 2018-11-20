Nia Jax On Her WWE TLC Match With Ronda Rousey, Hogan Family Member At RAW, WWE Music Power 10

- The new episode of WWE Music Power 10 is now available for viewing on the WWE Network with host Charly Caruso looking at highlights from October 2018. Above is the full episode.

- Nick Hogan was backstage for last night's WWE RAW in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. Nick is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

- Nia Jax tweeted the following on her match with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at the December 16 WWE TLC pay-per-view: