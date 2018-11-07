Nia Jax On The Rock Watching WWE Evolution, Locker Room Reaction To Roman Reigns' Leukemia Battle

Nia Jax recently spoke with SportBible.com and talked about how the locker room was following Roman Reigns announcing his second battle with leukemia.

"He's such a quiet, humble person. Roman Reigns is this larger than life, Superman character but the true Joe, Joe Anoa'i is a very shy humble guy and he's super giving and loving," Jax said. "So that's why when the news came out everybody was hit hard. I feel like that day there was just a hole in the entire locker room. He gives advice to everybody and he's always there for everybody. And he carried the company on his shoulders on his shoulders for the last few years. There's nothing he would say no to and he works his butt off. We thank him so much for all the contributions he's given. I think we're all still getting used to it. I think everybody's trying to find their footing now we've lost our Superman."

Jax also revealed that The Rock was able to catch some parts of WWE Evolution.

"Dwayne is such a goofball but he's very hard-working and always giving me advice - making sure I'm staying on top of my game," Jax said. "He's amazing and he was super excited about the pay-per-view, the Evolution pay-per-view. He watched some of it when he had the chance to in between sets and so it was a pretty cool thing that he's super proud of all this. His heart is always with the WWE, it's so crazy because you wouldn't think that with how busy he is, he wouldn't keep up with storylines and characters and stuff but he does. If something peaks his interest, he would definitely step back into 'The Rock' role."

Source: SportBible