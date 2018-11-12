Nikki Bella Goes On Date For Total Bellas Return (Video), WrestleMania 35 Notes, WWE - NY Mets

- Above is a preview clip for the return of WWE's Total Bellas, featuring Nikki Bella going on a date with Peter Kraus from The Bachelorette. The fourth season of the show is set to begin airing on E! soon.

- The New York Mets MLB team will host WWE Night on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Citifield in Flushing, NY. This is the night before WrestleMania 35. WWE will be giving out free Todd Frasier bobbleheads that feature a WWE ring and more guests & details will be announced in the coming months.

- WrestleMania 35 Travel Packages are now on sale. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins gives them a plug in this new video. It's worth noting that the WrestleMania 35 promotional material issued with the travel packages features Daniel Bryan, Naomi, Braun Strowman, RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Champion AJ Styles. The City Lights package starts at $6,940 while the Bronze package starts at $1,175 per person.