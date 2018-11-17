NJPW World Tag League Results (11/17): Tama Tonga And Tanga Loa Vs. Togi Makabe And Toa Henare

Day one of NJPW World Tag League was earlier today in Kanagawa at the Chichibunomiya Memorial Gymnasium. The main event was Shingo Takagi, BUSHI, SANADA, EVIL, and Tetsuya Naito defeating Sho, Yoh, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii, and Kazuchika Okada.

Here are the full results:

* Jeff Cobb and Michael Elgin defeated Yuya Uemura and Yota Tsuji

* Ren Narita and Tomoaki Honma defeated Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr.

* El Desperado, Takashi Iizuka, and Minoru Suzuki defeated Lance Archer, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Juice Robinson and David Finlay defeated Ayato Yoshida and Shota Umino (WTL Tournament Match)

* Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima (WTL Tournament Match)

* Chuckie T and Trent defeated Adam Page and Yujiro Takahashi (WTL Tournament Match)

* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa defeated Togi Makabe and Toa Henare (WTL Tournament Match)

* Shingo Takagi, BUSHI, SANADA, EVIL, and Tetsuya Naito defeated Sho, Yoh, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii, and Kazuchika Okada

Day two of WTL will be tomorrow in Tokyo at Korakuen Hall, below are the next set of tournament matches:

* Tahashi Iizuka and Minoru Suzuki vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer

* Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr.

* Jeff Cobb and Michael Elgin vs. SANADA and EVIL