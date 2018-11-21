Day three of NJPW World Tag League was in Toyama at the Takaoka Techno Dome with Shingo Takagi, BUSHI, SANADA, EVIL, and Tetsuya Naito defeating Sho, Yoh, Chuckie T, Beretta, and Kazuchika Okada in the main event.

Here are the full results:

* Yujiro Takahashi and Hangman Page defeated Yuya Uemura and Ayato Yoshida

* Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Ren Narita and Shota Umino

* Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Yota Tsuji and Tomoaki Honma

* Togi Makabe and Toa Henare defeated Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata

* Killer Elite Squad defeated Michael Elgin and Jeff Cobb (World Tag League Match)

* Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Takashi Iizuka and Minoru Suzuki (World Tag League Match)

* The Guerrillas Of Destiny defeated David Finlay and Juice Robinson (World Tag League Match)

* Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, EVIL, SANADA and Shingo Takagi defeated Roppongi 3K, Best Friends and Kazuchika Okada

.@RealJeffCobb and @MichaelElgin25 are taking on the K.E.S @LanceHoyt and @DBSmithjr



It'll be a battle of sheer brute force and intensity. Which of these monsters will end-up on top? Let us know below



You can watch the full match on @njpwworld in a few days#njpw #njwtl pic.twitter.com/WZZNhUQlYA — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 20, 2018

Standings

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Lance Archer: 4 pts.

* Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa: 4 pts.

* David Finlay & Juice Robinson: 2 pts.

* Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi: 2 pts.

* Chuckie T & Trent: 2 pts.

* Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi: 2 pts.

* EVIL & SANADA: 2 pts.

* Togi Makabe & Toa Henare: 2 pts.

* Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano: 2 pts.

* Michael Elgin & Jeff Cobb: 0 pts.

* Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka: 0 pts.

* Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino: 0 pts.

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima: 0 pts.

* Hangman Page & Yujiro Takahashi: 0 pts.

The next World Tag League show is on November 23, here are the tournament matches:

* Shota Umino and Ayato Yoshida vs. Chuckie T and Beretta

* Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata vs. Takashi Iizuka and Minoru Suzuki

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Jeff Cobb and Michael Elgin