No Saudi Mention During WWE Crown Jewel, ShowBar On Keeping The Titles (Video), Fans On Crown Jewel

- Today's WWE Crown Jewel event saw SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar retain their titles over The New Day, thanks to an assist from Big Show. Above is post-show video of Sheamus and Cesaro talking about how The New Day no longer has the advantage of 2-on-3 handicap situations. Big Show says it's poetic justice that The New Day got beat at their own game, and no one will be able to take the titles from ShowBar.

- It's worth noting that WWE did not make many mentions of Riyadh or Saudi Arabia during the Crown Jewel broadcast on the WWE Network. The city of Riyadh was mentioned once at the start. WWE stopped mentioning the Kingdom by name on RAW and SmackDown several weeks ago once they were faced with the controversy surrounding the state-sponsored murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

- As seen below, WWE issued a Twitter poll asking fans about their favorite Crown Jewel matches. With 19,031 votes, 49% voted for DX's win over The Brothers of Destruction while 30% voted for WWE Champion AJ Styles' win over Samoa Joe, 11% for the Shane McMahon's World Cup finals win over Dolph Ziggler and 10% for Brock Lesnar winning the vacant WWE Universal Title over Braun Strowman.