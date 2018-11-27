Note On Which Brand John Cena Will Be Working, Bray Wyatt Weekend Appearance, Asuka, WWE Shop Sale

- As noted, John Cena will return to action at RAW and SmackDown live events starting on December 26th. It appears as if Cena will be working for the RAW brand heading into WrestleMania, as he is only booked for RAW live events and Monday Night RAW television tapings starting in January.

Cena last wrestled at October's WWE Super Show-Down event in Melbourne, where he teamed with Bobby Lashley to defeat Elias & Kevin Owens. Cena only worked the closing moments of the match and pinned Elias after the Sixth Move of Doom.

- Just a reminder that Bray Wyatt will be appearing at the Wintercon New York Comic and SciFi Expo, which runs from this Saturday, December 1 - Sunday, December 2nd. Wyatt will only be appearing on Saturday from 3pm - 6pm. Asuka will also be appearing at the event on Saturday from noon until 3 pm. You can get more details at nywintercon.com, below is the schedule for this weekend: