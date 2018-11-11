NXT TakeOver Only Four Matches?, The Rock In New Under Armor Project, William Regal Shows X-Ray

- Above is a video about The Rock's new project with Under Armor called Project Rock. Project Rock is an Under Armour campaign where they will be donating to Team Rubicon, a Veteran founded and lead organization that deploys first responders to natural disasters across the world.

- WWE is making big changes to the lineup for NXT's TakeOver: WarGames. According to F4WOnline's Daily Update, the pay-per-view is going from the usual five matches to four matches. They changed it because of the overall time length the matches are expected to get, which include the WarGames match between Undisputed Era and Ricochet, Pete Dunne, and War Raiders, along with NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane being a two-out-of-three falls match.

See Also Chris Jericho On Why The Rock Could Become President In 2020

- NXT GM and WWE Legend William Regal shared a cautionary X-ray of his neck on his Twitter today. He cautioned younger wrestlers that they could have four fused disks if they don't care or pretend to know what they are doing in the ring. You can see the tweet below: