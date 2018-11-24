NXT UK Takeover Date Set, Deputy Mayor Matt Morgan, Kane Hypes Appearance With Undertaker (Photo)

- The NXT UK brand will host their first Takeover event, NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool, on Saturday, January 12 at the Empress Ballroom. The Mirror first reported the news (h/t to WrestleTake). The special will air on the WWE Network, and there will be a TV taping the following day on Sunday, January 13. Tickets go on sale this Monday at 10 am for both shows at Live Nation.

"Two years ago, we told you we were coming to the UK to help you build your empire," Triple H said. "Well you have done it, because here we stand today - NXT UK is one of the hottest brands on the planet - because of you. You have made this a success across the board. The reaction to it has been off the chart.

"Talent from around the world are begging to come into NXT UK, because it is one of the hottest things this industry has ever seen. We are going to go back to where it all began - Blackpool."

- Our own Matt Morgan is now Longwood Deputy Mayor. Morgan was elected Commissioner last year and in his first year got moved up to Deputy Mayor.

- As noted, The Undertaker and Kane will be making a rare public signing appearance on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Waynesboro, Virginia to raise money for 5-year-old Gracie Phillips, who was diagnosed with Pediatric Liver Cancer. The 'Brothers of Destruction' Meet & Greet will take place at the Louis Spillman Auditorium, 1200 West Main Street, Waynesboro Virginia. Both legends will be in full character for the appearance. Kane is at WrestleCade today and is promoting the appearance, as seen below. For more details or to purchase tickets, click here.