Paul Heyman Responds To AJ Styles Promo, WWE To Feature AWA Team Challenge Series, SmackDown Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Manchester, England.
- This week's Hidden Gem addition on the WWE Network will focus on the AWA Team Challenge Series from October 1989, according to WWENetworkNews.com. The video will be released tomorrow. The synopsis reads like this: "Witness this unreleased home video pilot from the dying days of the AWA, as they unleash the infamous team challenge series."
- Paul Heyman took to Twitter today and wrote the following to WWE Champion AJ Styles after Styles ripped off his line during last night's SmackDown promo. Styles is set to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in a non-title match at Survivor Series.
Attn: @WWE Champion @AJStylesOrg: I am a great admirer of your in-ring abilities, but to close your promo w/ "not a prediction .. a spoiler?" In #@BrockLesnar's SuplexCity, we don't do other people's shtick.— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) November 7, 2018
Respectfully,
(My name is) Paul Heyman
The Jew Who Runs The Zoo https://t.co/kHD9HSdQsX