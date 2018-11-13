Photos Of Becky Lynch's Black Eye, Tag Team Matches On 205 Live, The Usos Recruit Partners (Video)

- Above is the video from this week's WWE SmackDown that saw Team Captains The Usos recruit SAnitY, The Colons and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson for Sunday's 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Tag Teams Match on the WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show. The New Day will join them to do battle against Captains Chad Gable & Bobby Roode, The Ascension, The Revival, The B Team and Lucha House Party.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in St. Louis for this week's WWE 205 Live episode, airing tomorrow night on the WWE Network:

* Cedric Alexander vs. Lio Rush

* Kalisto and Lince Dorado vs. two enhancement talents

* Jack Gallagher and Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa and Brian Kendrick

205 Live spoilers for this week are at this link.

- As noted, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch appeared on this week's SmackDown to name Charlotte Flair as her replacement for Sunday's WWE Survivor Series match against RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. WWE announced that Becky suffered a broken face and a severe concussion during the RAW invasion angle on Monday's show. Lynch was injured after taking a stiff shot from Nia Jax, who reportedly has some heat for the incident.

