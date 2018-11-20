Possible Title Defense For AOP, Beer Honors Wrestling Legend, Braun Strowman - Shane McMahon Stat

- The Wicked Wort Brewing Company in Robbinsdale, Minnesota is releasing a new beer called "Axe is Back" to pay tribute to 82 year old wrestling legend "The Axe" Larry Hennig, grandfather to WWE Superstar Curtis Axel and father to the late WWE Hall of Famer "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig. An event was held at the brewery this past weekend to promote the release of the beer. Axel endorsed the beer on Twitter. Hennig can be seen in this recent local news clip on the beer.

- In a bit of trivia from the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, Braun Strowman is the only Superstar to represent RAW in the men's Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match in 2016, 2017 and 2018. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon is the only SmackDown Superstar to represent the brand in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

- Chad Gable and Bobby Roode are set to challenge RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain soon, perhaps at the WWE TLC pay-per-view, following their non-title win on last night's RAW. Gable tweeted the following on the win: