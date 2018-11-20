Braun Strowman Written Off WWE TV To Undergo Surgery, How Long He Has Been Working With The Injury

Last night on Raw, Braun Strowman was attacked by Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre during a six-man tag team elimination match. Strowman was teaming with Elias and Finn Balor.

The match had no finish as Strowman suffered a brutal beatdown by the opposing team which ended with Corbin crushing Strowman's elbow between the steel steps. Braun was seeing writhing in pain, and the Superstar told WWE officials that he couldn't feel his fingers. Michael Cole then announced during the broadcast that Strowman's elbow was shattered.

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about the injury angle. Meltzer revealed that the angle was done so that Braun could have elbow surgery, and that he has been dealing with bone spurs. Dave further noted that his status for his match with Corbin at the TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view is touch and go at this point, and will depend on the seriousness of the surgery.

Meltzer also reported that the belief among WWE officials is that Strowman will be able to compete at the Royal Rumble, where he is expected to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

On last night's edition of the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, co-host Matt Morgan talked about Strowman's injury. Morgan had recently spoken with Strowman, who revealed that he had been working with an injured elbow since his steel cage match with The Big Show on RAW last year on the September 7, 2017 episode.

"Do you remember about I month ago I told you how he injured his elbow, The Big Show had accidentally landed on his elbow from one of his elbow drops," Morgan asked co-hosts Raj Giri and Glenn Rubenstein. "I was like, why aren't they talking about it? Because [Strowman's] walking awkward, his legs are messed up. It will help you sell something here. I wonder if his elbow got worse, I don't know."