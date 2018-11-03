Punishment Martinez Comments On NXT Debut, Tommaso Ciampa - DIY Tease, Candice LeRae

- Above is Candice LeRae's NXT entrance theme. On this week's NXT, LeRae confronted Nikki Cross after Cross revealed to Aleister Black that Johnny Gargano was his attacker. LeRae said Cross was getting into other people's lives, so we may see a feud brew between the two of them in the near future.

- As noted, former ROH star Punishment Martinez made his NXT in-ring debut earlier this week, losing to Nick Miller (thanks to a distraction by Shane Thorne). Martinez was asked how he thought his first match went.

"It went exactly how it should," Martinez responded. "The entire roster knows 'Punishment' has arrived. So from now the entire universe, the entire roster could prepare for war, could prepare for battle, but the only thing they should be prepared for is to be punished."

After his NXT Live Event debut in #NXTFtPierce, we caught up with @RealPunishment and got his reactions. pic.twitter.com/tvpYoNwBQT — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 3, 2018

- Before yesterday's WWE Crown Jewel got going, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa tweeted a photo with his and Johnny Gargano's faces over Triple H and Shawn Michaels with the caption: "What am I look forward to seeing the most during Crown Jewel? Simple: A glimpse into my future. #DIYEvolves" As noted, Gargano has already stated he never hated Gargano, just what he previously stood for, so it's possible we could see a reunion down the road. Ciampa will defend his title against Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: WarGames on November 17.