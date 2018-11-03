Backstage News On Why Shane McMahon Won World Cup Tournament At WWE Crown Jewel

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon winning the World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel on Friday was designed to set up Shane turning heel, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Shane defeated Dolph Ziggler in the finals of the tournament after The Miz was deemed unable to compete due to a storyline injury angle. Miz's injury was clearly a work, and he is scheduled for the WWE European tour which kicks off tonight.

It's not known if Shane turning heel is in response to SmackDown's declining ratings, but the plan has always been for Shane to win and turn when the tournament was first put together.

WWE posted the photo below of Shane after winning the tournament: