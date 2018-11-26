Randy Orton Traveling With Rey Mysterio's Mask (Photos), WWE Hall Of Famer Turns 58, More For RAW

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from Milwaukee in this new video.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ivory turns 58 years old today while former WWE Tough Enough winner Maven turns 42 and former WWE star Brian Lee turns 52.

- The Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio feud will continue on this week's WWE SmackDown after last Tuesday's show ended with Orton removing Rey's mask. As seen below, Orton has been teasing Rey with the mask on Instagram:

Packing for #smackdownlive hmm let's see I miss anything

.... forgot my lucky orange socks. All set.