RAW "Traitor" Storyline Considered For Tonight?, Paige Can't Swim (Video), The Rock - The Dudleys

- The season finale of WWE's Total Divas will air on Wednesday, November 21 on the E! network. Above is another preview for the season finale from Lake Tahoe, with Paige revealing she can't swim.

- WWE officials reportedly discussed a "traitor" storyline for tonight's Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW, according to scoops source @WrestleVotes. They wrote the following on the storyline that would have involved SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon:

"Heard of a really intriguing storyline that isn't happening, but worth noting. The idea was that SD will invade RAW tonight, but prior to it, someone from RAW would be tipped off, thus creating a "traitor" storyline. Shane would then work to find who alerted RAW they were coming."

- The Rock took to Twitter today and recalled an Attitude Era moment with WWE Hall of Famers The Dudley Boys and his win over Bubba Ray Dudley. You can see their tweets below: