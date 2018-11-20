Roderick Strong - Marina Shafir Wedding Video, Mike & Maria Kanellis WWE 205 Live News, WWE - Topps

- As noted, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong was recently married to longtime girlfriend Marina Shafir of NXT's MMA Horsewomen. As seen above, the latest "Ronda on the Road" video blog from RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey features a lot of footage from the big day.

- The following matches were taped tonight in Los Angeles for Wednesday's WWE 205 Live episode:

* Tony Nese vs. Noam Dar

* Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa vs. two local enhancement talents

* Gran Metalik vs. TJP

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy, Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Mike Kanellis and Maria Kanellis will also appear. Regarding Mike and Maria being at ringside with TJP for the main event, it's worth noting that TJP also came out to the Kanellis theme song. This appears to be a regular stable for the brand now.

- As seen below, the 2018 Topps WWE "Then Now Forever" trading cards have been released. You can purchase the $20 Value Box on sale at this link or you can purchase the $60 Hobby Box on sale at this link. The Value Box features 10 packs per box, 7 cards per pack and 1 Relic card per box. The Hobby Box features 24 cards per box, 7 cards per pack, 2 Hits per box and 1 autograph guaranteed. The set features special RAW 25th Anniversary cards, tribute cards for WWE Hall of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and more.