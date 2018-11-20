SPOILERS ** WWE 205 Live Tapings For This Week

The following matches were taped tonight in Los Angeles for Wednesday's WWE 205 Live episode:

* Tony Nese defeated Noam Dar after a distraction from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy

* Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa defeated two local enhancement talents

* Gran Metalik defeated TJP. Lucha House Party's Kalisto and Lince Dorado came out with Metalik while Mike Kanellis and Maria Kanellis came out with TJP. TJP came out to Mike's theme song. A brawl broke out before the match but 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick came out to calm things down. Fans chanted "AOP-Pee" at him. After the match, Maria came back out and distracted Lucha House Party, allowing Mike to enter the ring and attack all three members with a steel chair. Kanellis and TJP stood tall to end the show