ROH Announces New Final Battle TV Taping Match And Appearances

Ring of Honor announced on Twitter, Zack Sabre Jr. will take on Tracy Williams at the Final Battle Fallout TV taping on December 15 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

ROH also announced several names who will be appearing at the upcoming TV taping: Twisted Sisterz (Thunder Rosa and Holidead), Britt Baker, and the Best Friends (Beretta and Chuckie T).

The day before on December 14 will be ROH Final Battle will be taking place at the Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. The card includes:

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Cody (ROH World Championship)

* Sumie Sakai (c) vs. Madison Rayne vs. Karen Q vs. Kelly Klein (ROH Women of Honor World Championship Four Corner Survival Match)

* Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Adam Page (ROH World TV Championship)

* Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian (c) vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Briscoes (ROH World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match)

* Flip Gordon vs. Bully Ray ("I Quit" Match)

* Marty Scurll vs. Christopher Daniels (Rights to future ROH World Title match)

* Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr.