ROH Global Wars Results (11/7): Los Ingobernables De Japon, Cody And Hangman Page Vs. The Briscoes

The ROH / NJPW co-promotion Global Wars tour got started tonight in Lewiston, Maine with Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, BUSHI, and SANADA defeating ROH World Champion Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Chris Sabin, and KUSHIDA in the main event.

Below are the full results:

* Flip Gordon defeated Eli Isom

* ROH World Tag Team Champions Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky defeated The Bouncers (Non-Title Match)

* ROH World TV Champion Jeff Cobb defeated Cheeseburger (Non-Title Match)

* The Kingdom defeated Dalton Castle and The Boys (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* The Briscoes defeated Cody and Hangman Page

* Juice Robinson defeated Christopher Daniels

* Bully Ray and Silas Young defeated The Young Bucks

* Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, BUSHI, and SANADA defeated ROH World Champion Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Chris Sabin, and KUSHIDA

ROH's next stop is tomorrow in Lowell, Massachusetts. Here's the card:

* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA vs. The Young Bucks vs. TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Hangman Page

* ROH World TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Christopher Daniels (Non-Title Match)

* Jay Briscoe vs. Scorpio Sky

* Bully Ray and Silas Young vs. EVIL and SANADA

* Cody vs. Mark Briscoe

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Flip Gordon

* BUSHI vs. Matt Taven