ROH Global Wars Results (11/9): Jay Lethal Vs. Chris Sabin, Juice Robinson In Action

By Kellie Haulotte | November 10, 2018

The ROH / NJPW co-promotion Global Wars tour was in Buffalo, New York last night with Best Friends defeating Adam Page / Cody and The Briscoes in the main event.

Below are the full results:

* No Contest between The Boys and The Kingdom

* Dalton Castle defeated TK O'Ryan

* Kenny King defeated Cheeseburger

* Kelly Klein defeated Madison Rayne

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion KUSHIDA defeated Jonathan Gresham, BUSHI, and Flip Gordon (Non-Title Match)

* ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb defeated Evil (Non-Title Match)

* Juice Robinson defeated Silas Young

* The Young Bucks defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (SANADA and Tetsuya Naito)


* Time limit draw, Chris Sabin earned a title match against ROH World Champion Jay Lethal (Proving Ground Non-Title Match)

* No Contest between Chris Sabin and Jay Lethal for the Ring of Honor World Championship


* Best Friends defeated Adam Page / Cody and The Briscoes



ROH's final stop on the tour is in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on November 11. Here's the card:

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Kenny King (ROH World Championship)
* Cody (c) vs. Beretta (IWGP US Championship)
* Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. Super Smash Bros (ROH World Tag Team Championship)
* The Young Bucks vs. Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA
* Dalton Castle and Juice Robinson vs. Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI
* The Briscoes vs. EVIL and SANADA
* Hangman Page vs. Chuckie T
* Christopher Daniels vs. Matt Taven

