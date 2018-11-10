ROH Global Wars Results (11/9): Jay Lethal Vs. Chris Sabin, Juice Robinson In Action

The ROH / NJPW co-promotion Global Wars tour was in Buffalo, New York last night with Best Friends defeating Adam Page / Cody and The Briscoes in the main event.
Below are the full results:
* No Contest between The Boys and The Kingdom
* Dalton Castle defeated TK O'Ryan
* Kenny King defeated Cheeseburger
* Kelly Klein defeated Madison Rayne
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion KUSHIDA defeated Jonathan Gresham, BUSHI, and Flip Gordon (Non-Title Match)
* ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb defeated Evil (Non-Title Match)
* Juice Robinson defeated Silas Young
* The Young Bucks defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (SANADA and Tetsuya Naito)
.@NickJacksonYB and @MattJackson13 reach for the stars! #GlobalWars #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) November 10, 2018
?? https://t.co/mNpVzZkjg8 pic.twitter.com/dFU98HxDRj
* Time limit draw, Chris Sabin earned a title match against ROH World Champion Jay Lethal (Proving Ground Non-Title Match)
* No Contest between Chris Sabin and Jay Lethal for the Ring of Honor World Championship
Lethal gave Sabin an immediate shot at the ROH title after going the distance, but @KennyKingPb2 isn't going to leave anything to chance before Sunday! #GlobalWars #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) November 10, 2018
?? https://t.co/mNpVzZkjg8 pic.twitter.com/quKU172yKj
* Best Friends defeated Adam Page / Cody and The Briscoes
.@trentylocks and @SexyChuckieT all over Hangman! #GlobalWars #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) November 10, 2018
?? https://t.co/mNpVzZkjg8 pic.twitter.com/7PbcZ2XBHT
.@trentylocks has the momentum heading into Sunday's IWGP United States Championship match with @CodyRhodes. But for now... #BESTFRIENDSHUG! #GlobalWars #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) November 10, 2018
?? https://t.co/mNpVzZkjg8 pic.twitter.com/pMFju79XAD
ROH's final stop on the tour is in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on November 11. Here's the card:
* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Kenny King (ROH World Championship)
* Cody (c) vs. Beretta (IWGP US Championship)
* Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. Super Smash Bros (ROH World Tag Team Championship)
* The Young Bucks vs. Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA
* Dalton Castle and Juice Robinson vs. Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI
* The Briscoes vs. EVIL and SANADA
* Hangman Page vs. Chuckie T
* Christopher Daniels vs. Matt Taven