- Above are the first two matches from today's NJPW Power Struggle (full results here). Below are the three hype videos for some of the event's featured matches: Chris Jericho vs. EVIL, Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr., and Taichi vs. Hirooki Goto.

- ROH next TV tapings (Steel City Excellence) are tonight in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Below are the announced matches for the event:

* Jenny Rose vs. Kelly Klein

* Christopher Daniels vs. Kenny King

* Jeff Cobb vs. Josh Woods

* SoCal Uncensored (c) vs. Team CMLL (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Jay Lethal, Cody, and Dalton Castle vs. The Kingdom

* Flip Gordon vs. Silas Young

* Britt Bake and Madison Rayne vs. Thunder Rosa and Holidead

* Christmas Surprise 10-Man Tag Team Match

See Also Madison Rayne Reveals Why She Didn't Sign With WWE

- NJPW showed off a giant drawing Hiromu Takahashi did of the entire NJPW roster. Takahashi remains out after sustaining a neck injury back in July at the NJPW G1 Special. He was expected to be out 9-12 months, so a return could be possible in mid-2019.