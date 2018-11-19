Ronda Rousey Takes Weird Shot At Becky Lynch, WWE Introduces Lucha House Rule (Video), Main Event

- WWE introduced Lucha House Rules on tonight's RAW in Los Angeles as Lucha House Party defeated The Revival in tag team action. Above is video from that match. The rule allows Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado to all participate in tag team matches. Below is post-match video of Cathy Kelley talking to Kalisto, Lince and Metalik about the new rule. They are very happy about the advantage. Kalisto says they are very unpredictable and what happens at a Lucha House Party stays at a Lucha House Party.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Los Angeles for this week's Main Event episode:

* Ember Moon vs. Alicia Fox

* Apollo Crews vs. Jinder Mahal

- The Twitter back & forth between RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch continued earlier today as Becky took a shot at the Survivor Series beatdown Rousey received from Charlotte Flair. Rousey fired back with a "penis envy" tweet and Becky later mocked her for liking her own posts. You can see their latest exchange below:

Want some avocado toast? Make you feel better. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 19, 2018

See that's how we differ. I don't enjoy moping around at home marinating in penis envy trying to figure out how to pee my name in the snow like #TheMillennialMan does. The only thing that makes me feel better is defending my title. — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) November 19, 2018