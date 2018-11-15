Ronda Rousey Threatens To Make Charlotte Bleed, Rousey On Becky Lynch, Rare HBK Video, WWE Stock

- Above is a WWE Network Hidden Gem addition for this week, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. The segment shows The Heartbreak Kid poking fun at WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart's family in the lead-up to their Survivor Series 1993 match, which saw The Hart Family defeat Michaels and His Knights in a 4-on-4 Traditional Elimination Match. This was a few years before the Montreal Screwjob at Survivor Series 1997.

- WWE stock was up 0.77% today, closing at $68.10 per share. Today's high was $69.12 and the low was $65.68.

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took to Instagram to issue a lengthy response to SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and her comments on Nia Jax injuring her with a sucker-punch during the invasion angle on Monday's RAW. That stiff shot from Jax forced Lynch vs. Rousey to be pulled from Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view due to Lynch's severe concussion and broken nose. Rousey accused Becky of wanting to get out of Sunday's match. Rousey also threatened to make Charlotte Flair bleed in their match on Sunday. Below is Rousey's Instagram post along with the Twitter exchange between Jax and Lynch that she was referencing:

You gave me your best sucker punch, but I got back up to destroy your whole roster. They won't let me fight, but I'll get back up from that too. It's what I do. So enjoy your one free shot, because as bad as my memory is now, I haven't forgotten you, b---h. https://t.co/4dZW4hCmaf — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 14, 2018

Hey...we don't deliver mail, things happen. Is anyone gonna ask me about how my fist feels? pic.twitter.com/RjRVcVWTEQ — Lina Fanene (@NiaJaxWWE) November 14, 2018

@beckylynchwwe Sucker punched? I'm gunna skip past the blatant hypocrisy of the chick who literally ambushed me with my pants down in the locker room and hit me with a chair while my back was turned complaining about getting blindsided and point out something else extremely obvious. You were punching Nia in the back of the head and she turned around and laid you out with one half closed fist. You had the jump on all of us at #Raw and walked out with a broken face and a severe concussion acting like you're the biggest badass on earth. And the next day YOU backed out of our match. That's some #BackwardsBulls--tBecky We both know you came to Raw looking for a reason to back out. Keep clutching your Dr's note, in the meantime I'll be proving to the world @charlottewwe bleeds red just like everyone else. #RondaVsCharlotte #SurvivorSeries #Nov18