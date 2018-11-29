Ronda Rousey Title Milestone, Vader Mural At His High School (Photo), Baron Corbin's Haunted World

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's Haunted World series with General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin. This episode features Corbin and Tyler Breeze taking a trip to the haunted Merchants Cafe & Saloon, the oldest restaurant in Seattle.

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey hit the 100-day mark of her reign on Wednesday. She won the title back on August 19 by defeating Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. Rousey joins Bliss and Charlotte Flair as Superstars who have held the red brand women's title for 100 or more consecutive days.

- Vader's son Jesse White, a former football player and WWE developmental talent, tweeted a mural of his father that is on display at Bell High School near Los Angeles, where Vader went to school at. The Mastodon wrestled, played football and competed in shot-put while on the track & field team at Bell. The WWE Legend passed away on June 18 of this year at the age of 63. You can see the photo Jesse tweeted below: