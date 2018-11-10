Ronda Rousey To Be Producer On CW TV Show, Mia Yim Burns WWE Star On Twitter, Team WWE Boot Camp

- Above is a video of League of Legends icon Imaqtpie rallying Team WWE to go against Team NXT including his League of Legends rival Tyler1. Team WWE includes Cesaro, Seth Rollins, Tyler Breeze, and Ruby Riott. Team NXT includes Adam Cole, Dakota Kai, Shayna Blaszler, and Johnny Garango. The upcoming competition will be shown on UpUpDownDown's YouTube channel later this month.

- According to Deadline, Melissa Scrivner-Love sold "Strong Girl" to CW. "Strong Girl" is a show that is executive produced by Ronda Rousey. The show is about a former war photographer named Rayna who discovers she is indestructible and potentially the strongest woman in the world. After she is ghosted by her Spec Ops fiance when she reveals her powers to him, she is then hired as a bodyguard by a billionaire named Oliver.

- Mia Yim (who is going to wrestle Bianca Belair on next week's NXT) and Shelton Benjamin tend to joke around with each other on social media and, well, yesterday Yim burned him good on Twitter. Xavier Woods couldn't help but react to Yim's final line. You can read the hilarious Twitter exchange between them below:

If stand in the cold & rain with your small child chasing autographs maybe you need to rethink your priorities — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) November 9, 2018

You say that like people actually want your autograph. https://t.co/qSShjQt96Z — Mia Yim (@MiaYim) November 9, 2018

You say that like you'll ever have kids https://t.co/fYkuktWN24 — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) November 9, 2018

Beats having to pay child support.. you know the struggle. https://t.co/9dO57H9ZZH — Mia Yim (@MiaYim) November 9, 2018