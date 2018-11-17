Sean Waltman At WWE NXT Takeover (Photo), Matt Riddle Wins A Squash (Video), NXT TV Matches Taped

- Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno will not be happening on this week's WWE NXT TV episode as the match opened tonight's "Takeover: War Games II" event instead. The match was made after the Takeover pre-show saw Ohno interrupt Riddle's panel appearance. Riddle then opened the show as Mauro Ranallo said his appearance was not on the booking sheet. Riddle called Ohno to the ring for the match and finished him in just a second or two. Above is video from the match.

- The following NXT TV matches were taped before tonight's Takeover event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. These should air Wednesday night on the WWE Network:

* Keith Lee vs. enhancement talent Fidel Bravo

* Lars Sullivan vs. unannounced enhancement

* Nikki Cross vs. Candice LeRae

NXT spoilers from LA are at this link.

- Sean "X-Pac" Waltman was shown at ringside for tonight's "Takeover: War Games II" event, right before Aleister Black's win over Johnny Gargano. Below is a photo of Waltman and his dog Lula at the show: