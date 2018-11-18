Seth Rollins "Losing" His Nicknames To WWE Stars, R-Truth Music Video, WWE Shop Survivor Series Sale

- Above is R-Truth's latest music video, "That'z Endurance" from his YouTube channel. The video is currently at 8k views.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is 20% off championship titles, 40% off select tees, and 30% off accessories. No code is needed, simply click here to receive the savings. The sale ends tonight at 11:59pm PT.

- Earlier this month, WWE dubbed Seth Rollins the "Man of Madrid" while WWE was touring overseas. Rollins tagged Becky Lynch about the news and she responded, "You might be a man, but I am undeniably the man." More recently, Team NXT (Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, Johnny Gargano, and Adam Cole) took on Team WWE (Seth Rollins, Cesaro, Ruby Riott, and Tyler Breeze) in a League of Legends showdown. Apparently during the game Kai destroyed Rollins and afterwards he tweeted out "I hate Dakota Kai so much." Kai then named herself the "Kingslayer," which caused Rollins to say the WWE women can't keep stealing his nicknames.