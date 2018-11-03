Wrestling Inc.

WWE RAW Star Gets Married (Photos), Becky Lynch Tells Seth Rollins She's "The Man," Jey Uso

By Joshua Gagnon | November 03, 2018

- Above, Jey Uso revealed his top 5 favorite games: NBA Jam, Madden '95, Street Fighter II, UFC 2, and Call of Duty.

- Earlier this week, Ember Moon married indie wrestler, Matthew Palmer, in Las Vegas. The couple had a Game of Thrones/Harry Potter style wedding. Congrats to the happy couple!





- WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch reminded everyone that she is still "the man" after WWE Intercontinental/Raw Tag Champion Seth Rollins tweeted at her about WWE calling him "the man of Madrid." WWE is currently touring overseas in Europe. Lynch has been referring to herself as "the man" for the past couple weeks, even changing her Twitter name to that moniker.




