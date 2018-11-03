WWE RAW Star Gets Married (Photos), Becky Lynch Tells Seth Rollins She's "The Man," Jey Uso

- Above, Jey Uso revealed his top 5 favorite games: NBA Jam, Madden '95, Street Fighter II, UFC 2, and Call of Duty.

- Earlier this week, Ember Moon married indie wrestler, Matthew Palmer, in Las Vegas. The couple had a Game of Thrones/Harry Potter style wedding. Congrats to the happy couple!

Congratulations to two of my best friends @PalmerIsLost and @WWEEmberMoon on their wedding day pic.twitter.com/HbyVQ9oXV9 — Jason Cade has a BAD ATTITUDE (@JasonCade_) November 3, 2018

A massive shout out to @SteveKayeLV and @HardRockHotelLV for creating an amazing experience for us this past week. thank you for the memories and a fun time! pic.twitter.com/ffdnABz9Ew — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) November 3, 2018

Awwww! Congrats!!! I'm so happy for you ?? — Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 3, 2018

A few days ago, I was maid of honor in a Game of Thrones/Harry Potter themed ceremony and now no one else can ever get married because that was an absolutely unable-to-be-topped, fully bonkers Ultimate Wedding.



I love my friends. — Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) November 3, 2018

- WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch reminded everyone that she is still "the man" after WWE Intercontinental/Raw Tag Champion Seth Rollins tweeted at her about WWE calling him "the man of Madrid." WWE is currently touring overseas in Europe. Lynch has been referring to herself as "the man" for the past couple weeks, even changing her Twitter name to that moniker.