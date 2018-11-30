Seth Rollins Takes Shot At Becky Lynch For Claiming "The Man" Moniker

The past month has been a very tiring one for Seth Rollins. Not only must he deal with Dean Ambrose trying to ambush him at every corner, he must deal with people taking his personas.

Most recently, Dakota Kai has taken his name "The Kingslayer" after dominating Rollins in League of Legends. On the main roster, Becky Lynch has proclaimed herself "The Man" of WWE. From changing her name on Twitter to even having her own t-shirt, Becky has seemingly removed Seth from the situation.

Recently, Becky created an Instagram story regarding Charlotte Flair that caught on fast in the pro wrestling world. Fans went on to praise her, saying she deserves "The Man" moniker over Rollins. The Intercontinental Champion decided to not stay quiet on this one and send a little message of his own on social media. He believes work ethic outweighs Twitter fingers.

Once upon a time being "The Man" was about going into the ring and proving it EVERY SINGLE NIGHT....not excellence in internet trolling. Clearly I'm doing it all wrong. https://t.co/OH41mnMGTL — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 29, 2018

Seth is currently scheduled to face Dean Ambrose for the IC Title at the TLC PPV. Becky is scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women's Title as well in a TLC match at the PPV against Charlotte and Asuka. The event is on December 16th inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California.