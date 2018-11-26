Seth Rollins To Bring Back IC Open Challenge On Tonight's WWE RAW, Several Stars React

Even with the threat of a Dean Ambrose ambush looming, Seth Rollins is sticking to his goal of being a fighting champion. "The Architect" announced that there will be an Intercontinental Title Open Challenge on tonight's Monday Night Raw.

Time to refocus heading towards Ambrose and #TLC. I learn the most by testing myself...so the #ICTitle Open Challenge returns tomorrow night on #Raw. #mondaynightrollins It's go time. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 26, 2018

At first used as something to mock John Cena's U.S. Title open challenges, Seth Rollins' open challenges have helped elevate talent while bringing a spotlight to the title. He has had matches against the likes of Kevin Owens and Mojo Rawley. Immediately after issuing the challenge, several stars (specifically from the cruiserweight division) offered their services for a match.



Tonight's Raw takes place inside the Fisery Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Rollins is scheduled to face Ambrose for the Intercontinental Title at the TLC PPV on December 16 inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The match has no special stipulation as of today.