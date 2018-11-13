Shane McMahon Taunts Stephanie McMahon After RAW Brawl, Finn Balor Talks Survivor Series, Sara Amato

- Above is video of Kayla Braxton talking to Finn Balor after he was named to the men's Team RAW for WWE Survivor Series on this week's show. Balor says he earned his spot on the team for the second year in a row and was happy to do it. Regarding differences with other team members, Balor said the #1 goal is to get the win for Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and he will choose to work as a team. Balor knows Drew McIntyre doesn't work well as a team player but he will handle him like a bully if he goes into business for himself.

Regarding the news of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge winners getting the #30 spots in the Royal Rumble matches this January plus an expense-paid vacation, Balor said he hasn't had a vacation in a long time but maybe he'd pick Hawaii, Alaska or a trip home to Ireland if he's allowed to pick the destination, and if he and Bayley can win the MMC then they won't have to last as long in the Rumble match, but first thing's first and that's Survivor Series.

- WWE Performance Center Assistant Head Coach Sara Amato turns 38 years old today while former WCW star Ice Train turns 51.

- As noted, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch led the blue brand women's division in a show-closing invasion on this week's RAW in Kansas City. RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon then told her Acting General Manager Baron Corbin that he needed to come up with a plan to make sure RAW leaves Survivor Series as the superior brand on Sunday. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon took to Twitter after RAW and wrote the following to taunt his sister: