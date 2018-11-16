Shawn Michaels Gives Big Props To RAW Superstar, Reveals Other Current Standout Talents In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke with ComicBook.com and gave big praise to Drew McIntyre.

"I think Drew is doing a phenomenal job," Michaels said. "He was a guy (that) had been in the WWE before, but then went out and just felt like he needed to grow. He needed to get more experience, he needed just try something different. He felt like what he was doing wasn't working. And he went out and he did that.

"Then (he) came back through NXT, was a guy that did not have to be here at the Performance Center on a regular basis, but he still came down here, came and sat, certainly in our class, took part in it. He made the most of the opportunity that he had."

The Heartbreak Kid, who works with talents at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and at WWE NXT events across the country, also noted that Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Johnny Gargano, The Velveteen Dream, The Undisputed Era, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins are current standout Superstars to him.

Source: ComicBook.com