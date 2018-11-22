Shinsuke Nakamura On His Goal For The WWE US Title, Learning English, WWE - NJPW Differences, More

WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

His goal for the US Title:

"My purpose is to make the United States title like I did the Intercontinental championship in New Japan. I want to make the title different. I want to wrestle a lot of different kinds of wrestlers for the U.S. title."

How WWE is different from NJPW:

"WWE is a different form of wrestling. It's different than New Japan. I wrestled a different style with New Japan, but WWE is a live TV show."

Adjusting to the lifestyle change in the United States and learning English:

"I'm still learning. My family speaks the language better than me, and they're trying to fix my English. It's so different from Japanese. The other stuff—moving, adjusting, and all that, that was a little bit tough."

A WWE Title run still being on his list of goals but his sole focus being the US Title right now:

"I love wrestling and I love telling a story to the audience. I'm always looking for something new, even small things. My wrestling style changes, but I try to control the audience. I want to give energy to the audience, and the audience gives me energy. I love that back-and-forth. I really love what I'm doing."

Source: SI.com