Sid Vicious Spoofed After Reportedly Cancelling Booking For Political Reasons (Video)

Former WWE and WCW World Heavyweight Champion Sid Vicious cancelled an appearance at last night's Xcite Wrestling event. The promotion noted on Facebook last week that Sid cancelled the booking because the owner of the promotion, Jonny Moose, is a Donald Trump supporter.

"Which one of you butt holes told Sid that Jonny Moose is a giant Trumpster?!?!" the promotion wrote on Facebook (sic). "Well I hope you're happy, he decided to not get on a plane for our friends at a Heroe's Hideout. So he won't be appearing for us either. We are really disappointed but now we can finally say we are like our friends AIW! But have no fear, tomorrow will be a killer show. We hope you come out and help us with our last Legion show."

Vicious had skipped an AIW show last December claiming that he had travel issues due to Trump's travel ban. AIW spoofed Sid at the show by having EC3, using the name "EC Justice," dress up as the former WWE Champion.

XCite Wrestling followed suit and had a wrestler dress up as Sid and deliver a powerbomb at the show, as seen in the video below at the 1:30 mark: