Silas Young Opens Up About Finding ROH Success Later In His Career

Ring of Honor veteran superstar Silas Young was a guest on last week's episode of our WINCLY podcast. During the interview, Young told Wrestling Inc. managing editor Nick Hausman what it has been like to achieve success late in his wrestling career.

Young has competed in ROH for the past six years and is a two-time world television champion. But Young's career didn't get off to a smooth start, as it took him nearly ten years to find some stability as a wrestler. Young explained that when he joined the business in 2001, WCW and ECW had just folded, so it made it harder for him to get his foot in the door.

"There's a lot of things going on in wrestling right now. I was talking a while back that in 2001 when I decided to start wrestling, I picked probably the worst time in the history of wrestling to try out pro wrestling as a career," Young said. "Two-thirds of the business in the United States had closed, that was two-thirds of the most notable companies at the time, not including companies in Japan just because at that time the coverage wasn't as big as it is nowadays."

Despite the lack of options at the time, Young never gave up and he had to grind to reach the point he's at today. He said he has enjoyed his time in ROH and he expects to challenge for the world championship at some point in the near future.

"So I picked a terrible time but I was able to ride through it and dig through the hard times and here I am," he said. "I've been with Ring of Honor, Ring of Honor has believed in me year after year. It seems like each year not only is it getting better, it's getting incrementally better. So I would think next year, 2019, becoming world champion isn't completely out of the question."

Young is scheduled to compete at ROH's Final Battle pay-per-view on Dec. 14. You can find more information on Final Battle and other upcoming shows by clicking here.