Sonya Deville Talks About Unexpectedly Coming Out On The First Episode Of WWE Tough Enough

Sonya Deville did an interview with Sky Sports and talked about coming out on the first episode of WWE Tough Enough and using social media to help others. Here are highlights from the interview:

Unexpectedly coming out on the first episode of WWE Tough Enough during her Q&A with Triple H and other WWE executives:

"During the preliminary taping of the first premiere episode, they asked me if I was in a relationship. I had a girlfriend at the time. Not only was I not expecting that question, I was in a bikini in high heels in front of Triple H and other WWE executives inside the ring! The other girls had spray tans and their extensions in, and they looked beautiful— and I was just like this MMA fighter chick. I felt so out of my comfort zone when they asked me that question.

"I thought 'What do I do... well, tell the truth, right?' So I said, 'Yeah, I have a girlfriend, but she's not my wife yet.' I got nervous, and they all started smiling. I said, 'Oh my god, I just came out on national television'. And Triple H replied, 'Yeah you did!' I just came back with, 'Oh well, that's that!'"

Rainbow Laces (UK campaign for LGBT+ inclusion) and using social media as a platform to help others:

"It's so important to get those [the laces] to people on a public platform. As much as we don't like to admit it sometimes, we are the influencers. Everything is social media nowadays, everything is sports and entertainment. So I think it's awesome when people with such a big platform use it for such a positive message."

Sonya Deville also talked about how her goal is to encourage people to be themselves and equality for all. You can read the whole interview here.