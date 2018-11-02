Spoiler: Flip Gordon Reveals ROH Sea Of Honor Tournament Winner From Chris Jericho's Cruise

Chris Jericho's Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea wrapped up on Wednesday after a five-day voyage from Miami to the Bahamas and back. Among the festivities on board was a 16-man Sea of Honor tournament to determine the No. 1 contender for the ROH Heavyweight Championship.

Many of the matches that took place on the cruise will air on Fite TV, but the results are already in including for the Sea of Honor tournament. Flip Gordon emerged victorious and he talked about his experience on the cruise with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc.

"I am 5-0 afloat," exclaimed Gordon. "I went undefeated. I won the Sea of Honor tournament. I now have an opportunity at Jay Lethal's ROH Heavyweight Championship. So, the cruise was amazing, they treated me very well. I hope they do it again next year. I can't wait!

Before Gordon takes on Lethal for a chance to win ROH Heavyweight gold, he has another chance to win an ROH championship title shot this Sunday at Survival of the Fittest. If Gordon wins his triple threat match and then wins the six-man mayhem match at the end of the night, then he would get a second ROH Heavyweight title shot.

"Another one," Gordon said about possibly having two title shots at his disposal. "[It] just solidifies me as the No. 1 contender and I don't have a problem with that whatsoever."

While Gordon spilled the beans on him winning the Sea of Honor tournament, he didn't go into too much detail about how his two potential title shots would work out.

"As you know, I have a feud going with Bully Ray right now and that is far from over," stated Gordon. "So, I want to focus on that and I need to get back at him. On ROH television this week, he lashed me ten times with a Singapore cane. I have not forgotten about that just like I have not forgotten about my future title opportunity."

Survival of the Fittest will take place in Columbus, Ohio on Nov. 4 and a full list of upcoming ROH events can be viewed here.