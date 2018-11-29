Spoiler Update On Braun Strowman's WWE RAW Return

Braun Strowman is scheduled to return to WWE TV on Monday's RAW from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, according to PWInsider.

Strowman appeared on this week's show in a pre-recorded video, seen above, but he will reportedly be live at RAW in Houston. The promo on this week's RAW had Strowman issuing a warning to General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre as they are taking credit for his elbow injury.

Strowman underwent elbow surgery on Tuesday of this week but there's no word yet on how long he will be out of action. He likely will not get physical with anyone at RAW.

The TLC match between Strowman and Corbin is still scheduled for the December 16 WWE TLC pay-per-view but the belief is that Strowman will not be able to work that match. As noted, the storyline is that Corbin is leaving the match on the card so he can win by forfeit when Strowman is unable to perform. Strowman is expected to be cleared in time to challenge WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the January 27 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for updates on Strowman's status. For those who missed it, The Monster Among Men tweeted the following after surgery this week: