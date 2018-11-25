Spoilers For NXT UK TV Tapings (Liverpool - Day Two): More TakeOver: Blackpool Matches Announced

Here are spoilers from today's TV tapings in Liverpool (h/t @DeiOwen).

* Primate def. Jack Starz (Dark Match)

* Toni Storm defeated Deonna Purrazzo (Post-match, NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley comes out and just walks around the ring with her title.)

* Wild Boar defeated Josh Morrell

* Double-DQ as both Eddie Dennis and Dave Mastiff run into the referee.

* Johnny Saint announces match with Eddie Dennis vs. Dave Mastiff in a No-DQ match at NXT UK: TakeOver in Blackpool.

Per Johnny Saint, Dennis vs. Mastiff in a No-DQ match at "NXT UK Blackpool... Takeover". #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/LLlLDmXTM3 — Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) November 25, 2018

* WWE UK Championship contract signing between Joe Coffey and WWE UK Championship Pete Dunne. Coffey powerbombs Dunne through the table.

* Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams defeated Josh Ahmed and Dan Moloney

* Isla Dawn defeated Xia Brookside

* Gallus talks smack about British Strong Style.

* Jordan Devlin defeated Damien Weir

* Travis Banks challenges Jordan Devlin to a match, but Devlin walks away.

* Zack Gibson and James Drake defeated Andrews and Webster. (Gibson and Drake will be go on to face Moustache Moutain at NXT UK Takeover for the NXT Tag Titles.)

* Ligero defeated Joseph Conners

* Travis Banks defeated T-Bone

* Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark and Joe Coffey) defeated British Strong Style (Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne, and Pete Dunne)

@DeiOwen contributed to this article.