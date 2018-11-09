Stephanie McMahon Raps On Carpool Karaoke (Video), Fans On WWE's The Man, Renee Young - Corey Graves

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring Renee Young and Corey Graves plugging their new WWE Ride Along episode with Nia Jax, which also featured Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in the other car.

- After their recent back & forth on Twitter, WWE has a new poll asking fans who they consider to be "The Man" of WWE. As of this writing, 57% voted for WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins while the rest voted for SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

- The new Carpool Karaoke episode with Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, The New Day, Lynch, Natalya, Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, Nia Jax, Naomi and Charlotte Flair is now available from Apple Music. The New Day sings "U Can't Touch This" by MC Hammer while Stephanie raps along to "Bust a Move" from Young MC. Below is the trailer for the episode along with comments from Stephanie and an extended clip of her ride with The Game: